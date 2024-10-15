After beating the Brave Warriors of Namibia home and away, the Zimbabwean senior national football team the Warriors now sit on second place with eight points behind Cameroon which has 10 points.

With two games to go – and to be safe – Zimbabwe needs a win to qualify for the finals to be played in Morocco next year.

Apparently, even if the team draws both matches with Cameroon and Kenya, it will still quality.

Similarly, it still quality if it beats Kenya and loses to Cameroon.

If it loses both games, some calculations will have to be done as both Zimbabwe and Kenya will end up with eights.

Yesterday, the Warriors thumped Namibia by three goals to one, having edged the same opponents by a goal to nil in the first leg.

In yesterday’s win, Simba Bhora key forward Walter Musona opened the scoresheet with a goal in the 50th minute.

In the 61st minute Musona added another through a penalty, following an infringement by Namibia.

Zimbabwe went further ahead in the 89th minute through in-form Tanzania’s Young Africans forward Prince Dube, a former Highlanders striker.

Namibia pulled one back a minute later, on 90th minute, however it was too late.