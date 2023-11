Zimbabwe’s senior football team The Warriors are on their way to Rwanda for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Warriors technical team and locally-based players, Tanaka Shandirwa, Frank Makarati, Donovan Bernard, Walter Musona, Obriel Chirinda, Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba, and Brian Banda left Harare this afternoon.

Zimbabwe will be playing their home matches outside the country, as local stadia failed to meet the grade to host games.

Below is the provincial squad: