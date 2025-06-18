Warriors leftback Devine Lunga has become the first Zimbabwean to feature in the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) Club World Cup after playing a major role in South African side Mamelodi Sundowns’ one-nil victory over Ulsan of South Korea last night.

Lunga, who has become a key element of Mamelodi Sundowns’ first eleven, was decisive with vital tackles throughout the match as the South African giants shot to the top of Group F with the one-nil victory.

Sundowns are in the same group with German powerhouse Borrusia Dortmund, who settled for a share of the spoils with Brazilian side Fluminense this Tuesday.

-Supersport