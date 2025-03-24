The Warriors yesterday trained under punishingly hot and humid conditions as they continued acclimatising to the sweltering climate here in Uyo, Nigeria, ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles tomorrow.

Choosing the hottest part of the day for their session, the Zimbabwe squad took regular hydration breaks as they endured the intense heat at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium’s training ground.

Temperatures in the Akwa Ibom State capital peaked at 32°C, with 40 percent humidity and a minimal wind speed of 6km/h – conditions that will persist during tomorrow’s match.

The forecast for kickoff, scheduled for 5pm Zimbabwean time (6pm local), predicts 33°C with 42 percent humidity.

With the sun expected to set just seven minutes before full-time, players will compete under similarly harsh conditions.

Midfielder Andy Rinomhota, who made his debut in the reverse fixture last November, said the Warriors were adapting well.

“I think it’s going to be quite warm and humid. We’re preparing ourselves, even though the game’s later. We had similar conditions against Cameroon last year in the AFCON qualifiers,” Rinomhota said.

“We’re trying to start the game well. Everyone is focused on acclimatising fully. The conditions are definitely on everyone’s mind.”

Rinomhota believes Zimbabwe can claim an away win, despite sitting bottom of Group C with just three points.

“We’re optimistic. We got a result against Nigeria last time, even though it was technically a home game in Rwanda.

“That was my first game – it was a big test, and the team did well to draw.

“This time, we want to go a step further. We respect Nigeria, but not too much. We’ll try to impose ourselves. We’ve come here to get a result and keep pushing towards our goal.”

The Cardiff City midfielder is encouraged by the growing chemistry in the squad.

“I think we’re building momentum and getting games together, and I’m confident we’ll do well.”

Eritrean officials will handle the match. Tsegay Teklu Mogos will referee, assisted by Eyobel Michael and Mengis Sirak Samuel.

