Zimbabwe’s senior national football team, the Warriors will today play Namibia in a Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier return fixture.

Last week, the warriors emerged 1-0 winners against Namibia through a goal from Yadah Stars talisman Khama Billiat through a penalty in the 34th minute.

In this match, the Warriors will be seeking to complete a double against the Brave Warriors.

The match kicks off at 6pm Central African Time and will be played in South Africa where the homeless Warriors have been camped since last week.

The Warriors are second on the table with five points, Kenya are on four points while Namibia are yet to win a game and are bottom with zero points.

Cameroon leads the group with seven points.

Zwnews