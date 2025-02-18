The Warriors of Zimbabwe will play their Matchday 5, Group C, Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup Qualifier against Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

The match will be played on Thursday, 20 March 2025 at 18:00 hours.

Entrance fee R50 (Rest of Ground).

Zimbabwe is playing all its home matches in SA, away from home due to poor local stadiums.

Meanwhile, ZIFA has announced the appointment of members to various committees tasked with overseeing different aspects of football development and administration in Zimbabwe.

In a statement released on February 17, 2025, ZIFA President announced the names of individuals who will serve on different committees, bringing together expertise, diligence, integrity, and passion for the growth of the sport.

The appointed committees and members are as follows:

Standing Committees

ORGANISING COMMITTEE FOR ZIFA COMPETITIONS

Thomas Marambanyika (Chairperson)

Nabioth Magwizi (Vice Chair)

Colonel Nthokoziso Moyo

Nokutaba Manungo

Rodwell Thabe

MARKETING & MEDIA COMMITTEE

Kudzai Kadzombe (Chairperson)

Ronald Moyo (Vice Chairperson)

Chido Chizondo

Trevor Jakachira

Shylet F. Chikonyora

TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE (TDC)

Tafadzwa Benza (Chairperson)

Nhlanhla Dube (Vice Chairperson)

Dr. S. Sibanda

Dickson Choto

Mrs. Muzvidziwa

REFEREES COMMITTEE

Faith Mloyi (Chairperson)

Munyaradzi Majoni (Vice )

Jacob Kuuya

Rusina Kuda Chiramba

Makonese Masakadza

COMMITTEE FOR WOMEN FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT

Loveness Mukura (Chairperson)

ZPSL representative (Vice )

Lewis Muzhara

James Shamuyarira Mupfudza

Michelle Kwaramba

LEGAL & PLAYER STATUS COMMITTEE

Alice Zeure (Chairperson)

Keith Kachambwa (Vice )

Hlabangana Ntandose

Nyasha Munyuru

Tafadzwa Mutowa

MEMBER ASSOCIATIONS COMMITTEE

Davison Muchena (Chairman)

Rumbidzai Muyambuki (Vice )

Edward Chekure

Francis Ntuta

Phithias Shoko

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Nqobile Magwizi (Provisional Chairman)

TBA Institutional Representative (Vice )

Kuziwa Nyabeze

Lloyd Munhanga

Fredson Moyo

FIRST INSTANCE BODY (FIB)

Sharrif Mussa (Chairperson)

Xolisani Gwesela (Vice )

Francis Mabika

Oswell Chakwanda

Andrew Mugandiwa

CLUB LICENSING APPEALS

Nomakhosi Sandi (Chairperson)

Nyaradzo Maposa (Vice Chair)

Leeroy Mudziwepasi

Advocate Gift Madzoka

Advocate Tawona Sibanda

AD HOC COMMITTEES

COMMUNICATIONS COMMITTEE

Hope Chizuzu (Chairperson)

Elias Mambo (Vice Chairperson)

Major Tikiwa

Martin Matamisa

Christine Midzi

HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE

Oscah Nduwure (Chairperson)

Mavis Gumbo (Vice Chair)

Moses Maunganidze

Martin Kweza

Takunda Timbe

PROJECTS & INFRASTRUCTURE COMMITTEE

Brighton Ushendibaba (Chairperson)

Benjamin Chindima (Vice Chairperson)

Nkosilathi Ncube

Weston Jemwa

Cassina Mwangara

AD HOC AFCON COMMITTEE

Kennedy Ndebele (Chairperson)

Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa (Vice Chair)

Nomsa Moyo

Desmond Ali

Eddie Chivero

Joel Gombera

STRATEGIC PLANNING & RESTRUCTURING

Patience Dube (Chairperson)

Hastings Makunda (Vice Chair)

Wellington Mupandari

Gilbert Saika

Patrick Hill

The appointed committees are expected to play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth operation, strategic planning, and governance of football affairs in Zimbabwe.

