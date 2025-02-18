The Warriors of Zimbabwe will play their Matchday 5, Group C, Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup Qualifier against Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa.
The match will be played on Thursday, 20 March 2025 at 18:00 hours.
Entrance fee R50 (Rest of Ground).
Zimbabwe is playing all its home matches in SA, away from home due to poor local stadiums.
Meanwhile, ZIFA has announced the appointment of members to various committees tasked with overseeing different aspects of football development and administration in Zimbabwe.
In a statement released on February 17, 2025, ZIFA President announced the names of individuals who will serve on different committees, bringing together expertise, diligence, integrity, and passion for the growth of the sport.
The appointed committees and members are as follows:
Standing Committees
ORGANISING COMMITTEE FOR ZIFA COMPETITIONS
Thomas Marambanyika (Chairperson)
Nabioth Magwizi (Vice Chair)
Colonel Nthokoziso Moyo
Nokutaba Manungo
Rodwell Thabe
MARKETING & MEDIA COMMITTEE
Kudzai Kadzombe (Chairperson)
Ronald Moyo (Vice Chairperson)
Chido Chizondo
Trevor Jakachira
Shylet F. Chikonyora
TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE (TDC)
Tafadzwa Benza (Chairperson)
Nhlanhla Dube (Vice Chairperson)
Dr. S. Sibanda
Dickson Choto
Mrs. Muzvidziwa
REFEREES COMMITTEE
Faith Mloyi (Chairperson)
Munyaradzi Majoni (Vice )
Jacob Kuuya
Rusina Kuda Chiramba
Makonese Masakadza
COMMITTEE FOR WOMEN FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT
Loveness Mukura (Chairperson)
ZPSL representative (Vice )
Lewis Muzhara
James Shamuyarira Mupfudza
Michelle Kwaramba
LEGAL & PLAYER STATUS COMMITTEE
Alice Zeure (Chairperson)
Keith Kachambwa (Vice )
Hlabangana Ntandose
Nyasha Munyuru
Tafadzwa Mutowa
MEMBER ASSOCIATIONS COMMITTEE
Davison Muchena (Chairman)
Rumbidzai Muyambuki (Vice )
Edward Chekure
Francis Ntuta
Phithias Shoko
FINANCE COMMITTEE
Nqobile Magwizi (Provisional Chairman)
TBA Institutional Representative (Vice )
Kuziwa Nyabeze
Lloyd Munhanga
Fredson Moyo
FIRST INSTANCE BODY (FIB)
Sharrif Mussa (Chairperson)
Xolisani Gwesela (Vice )
Francis Mabika
Oswell Chakwanda
Andrew Mugandiwa
CLUB LICENSING APPEALS
Nomakhosi Sandi (Chairperson)
Nyaradzo Maposa (Vice Chair)
Leeroy Mudziwepasi
Advocate Gift Madzoka
Advocate Tawona Sibanda
AD HOC COMMITTEES
COMMUNICATIONS COMMITTEE
Hope Chizuzu (Chairperson)
Elias Mambo (Vice Chairperson)
Major Tikiwa
Martin Matamisa
Christine Midzi
HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE
Oscah Nduwure (Chairperson)
Mavis Gumbo (Vice Chair)
Moses Maunganidze
Martin Kweza
Takunda Timbe
PROJECTS & INFRASTRUCTURE COMMITTEE
Brighton Ushendibaba (Chairperson)
Benjamin Chindima (Vice Chairperson)
Nkosilathi Ncube
Weston Jemwa
Cassina Mwangara
AD HOC AFCON COMMITTEE
Kennedy Ndebele (Chairperson)
Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa (Vice Chair)
Nomsa Moyo
Desmond Ali
Eddie Chivero
Joel Gombera
STRATEGIC PLANNING & RESTRUCTURING
Patience Dube (Chairperson)
Hastings Makunda (Vice Chair)
Wellington Mupandari
Gilbert Saika
Patrick Hill
The appointed committees are expected to play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth operation, strategic planning, and governance of football affairs in Zimbabwe.
Zwnews