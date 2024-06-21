Following a poor showing during the just-ended CAF World Cup Qualifiers which saw them losing to Lesotho (0-2 ) and South Africa (3-1), Zimbabwe’s senior men’s football team has gone down in the latest FIFA rankings published on Thursday.

Zimbabwe’s senior national team, Warriors is now ranked 129th in the World as Argentina maintained its top spot.

On the African continent, Zimbabwe is now ranked 38th, five places down the ladder from the 33rd position that they were previously occupying.

Zimbabwe’s highest ever FIFA ranking was obtained in 1994 when they were ranked 39 in the World.

The current spot of 129th is two times higher than the team’s worst ranking (131th ) which was registered in 2009.