Zimbabwe will host Benin on the Matchday 5 of the 2026 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup Qualifiers Group C.

The game will be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa on Thursday.

The Warriors will be playing their home matches in South Africa due to lack of approved local stadiums in the country.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

The Warriors are heading into today’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers group C tie against Benin fully aware that nothing short of victory will leave their chances of making it to the global football jamboree hanging by a thread.

Speaking before the game coaches said:

Warriors’ Michael Nees: “Benin have a good quality… But we have to take it with positivity and self-confidence, and give everything in our power to deliver a good performance.”

Benin’s Gernot Rohr: “It’s a match everyone wants to win. We respect our opponents, who qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations and have a very good coaching staff with a coach I’ve known for over 30 years. I’m sure he’s prepared his squad well.”

Zwnews