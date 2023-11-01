Zimbabwe coach Baltemar Brito has announced a provisional squad for the two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda (away) and Nigeria (home) to be played at Huye Stadium in Rwanda on November 15 and 19 respectively.

Apparently, Zimbabwe cannot host FIFA matches as all her stadiums were condemned as being below standard.

The Warriors returned to international football recently after the lifting of a ban imposed on the country over government interference in football matters.

Below is the provisional squad.

