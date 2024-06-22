Warriors coach Jairos Tapera names squad for the Council of Southern African Football (COSAFA) Cup being played in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, from June 26 to July 7.

It includes 5 players from Manica Diamonds, his club side.

The Warriors are playing their home matches in South Africa, after local stadia was condemned as not meeting standards.

Apparently, the team Warriors dropped seven places on the global rankings following a poor showing during the just-ended CAF World Cup Qualifiers which saw them losing to Lesotho (0-2 ) and South Africa (3-1).

Zimbabwe’s senior national team, Warriors is now ranked 129th in the World as Argentina maintained its top spot.

On the African continent, Zimbabwe is now ranked 38th, five places down the ladder from the 33rd position that they were previously occupying.

Zimbabwe’s best FIFA ranking ever was attained in 1994 when they were ranked 39 in the World.

The current position of 129th is two times higher than the team’s worst ranking (131th ) which was recorded in 2009.

Zwnews