Zimbabwe coach Michael Nees has named the squad for the 2025 Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Cup.

The tournament is set to run between 4 – 15 June in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

The Warriors were drawn into Group A alongside hosts South Africa, Mauritius, and Mozambique.

With four groups drawn, the group winners will advance to the semi finals.

Below is the squad: