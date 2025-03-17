Warriors’ captain Marvelous Nakamba has been ruled of the upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria due to injury with Ngezi Platinum Stars’ defensive linkman Richard Hachiro called up as his replacement.

Zimbabwe play Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Thursday before flying to Uyo to face three-time African champions Nigeria on March 25.

The team which flew out of the country for Durban yesterday is looking to revive slim 2026 Fifa World Cup hopes in Group C which includes South Africa, Rwanda and Lesotho.

Rwanda, South Africa and Benin are the joint leaders in the group with seven points from four matches.

Minnows Lesotho are fourth with five points while Nigeria sit in fifth place with Zimbabwe anchoring the Group with two points.

It will be the first time that coach Michael Nees will be taking charge of the team in the World Cup qualifiers after he was appointed in August last year and guided the Warriors to the Afcon finals.

Nees announced his squad on Wednesday last week which included six players from ambitious league debutants Scottland FC and overlooked Hachiro, who was part of the squad that qualified the country for the AFCON finals.

Hachiro, then made his case after playing a blinder in Ngezi Platinum Stars’ impressive 1-0 victory over then-log leaders Scottland at Rufaro Stadium on Friday.

Social media was ablaze with football fans questioning Hachiro’s omission from the national team.

Zifa yesterday announced the change to the national team.

“Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum Stars) replaces Marvelous Nakamba.

The Warriors captain suffered a recurrence of his calf injury over the weekend,” the association said in an update on the Warriors ahead of their departure for South Africa.

Opting to go for the usual faces, Nees overlooked South Africa-based goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze amid Washington Arubi’s fitness concerns.

There was no place in the team for France-based Tino Kadewere as well as Bill Antonio who plays in Belgium and Teenage Hadebe, who is sorting out issues with his US papers.

The World Cup qualifiers will see the return of former captain Knowledge Musona from international retirement.

In the team, Musona may play alongside his young brother Walter who has been an integral part of Nees’s team in the Afcon qualifiers.

Simba Bhora’s Ishe Mauchi, whose meteoric rise continues after he surprisingly made the Soccer Stars calendar last year, is in line for his Warriors debut.

UK-based forward Tawanda Chirewa bounced back into the team with Daniel Msendami omitted for the upcoming matches.

The match against Benin will kick off at 6pm.

Warriors squad for the Fifa World Cup 2026 Qualifiers versus Benin and Nigeria

Goalkeepers:

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (MWOS FC)

Defenders:

Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Divine Lunga (Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC). Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Peter Muduhwa (Scottland), Godknows Murwira (Scottland), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos)

Midfielders:

Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Mthokozisi Msebe (Scottland), Khama Billiat (Scottland), Knowledge Musona (Al-Okhdood). Tawanda Chirewa (Huddersfield Town)

Forwards:

Prince Dube (Young Africans), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tymon Machope (Scottiand), Walter Musona

Newsday