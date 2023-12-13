Zimbabwe international footballer and Warriors captain Marvelous Nakamba has been honoured for his selfless service to his club.

Nakamba who plays for Luton Town a top flight team was presented an award by the Luton Town Council in England.

He received the Mayor’s Unsung Black Hero Award which recognises those of colour who seek to make the lives of others easier, happier and more fulfilled.

Former mayor of Luton Maria Lovell presented the accolade which Nakamba won by public vote.

The Zimbabwean international made the permanent switch to Luton Town from Aston Villa in July 2023.

Zwnews