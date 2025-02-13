President Mnangagwa’s initiative to transition war veterans from freedom fighters to economic liberators has yielded significant results, with Midlands Province receiving US$150 000.

The funds, allocated from the National War Veterans Fund, aim to empower liberators through various economic initiatives and support programmes.

Speaking at the event in Zvishavane yesterday, Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Owen Ncube, said it was critical to equip war veterans with skills and resources to thrive in today’s economy.

“The President is a listening President. We told him our grievances, and today we are witnessing the transformation of words into action,” he said.

Minister Ncube described the funding as a pivotal moment, asserting the Government’s commitment to ensure veterans receive recognition for their sacrifices and the means to contribute to the economic landscape of the province.

Despite facing economic challenges, many war veterans expressed gratitude for the fund, highlighting the need for sustainable development initiatives.

The Special Presidential Investment Advisor, Dr Paul Tungwarara, noted that honouring war veterans ignites Zimbabwe’s journey to Vision 2030, emphasising that true gratitude is reflected in actions rather than words.

Zanu PF Secretary for War Veterans, Cde Douglas Mahiya, urged the liberators to transform into economic fighters.

“You are the living heroes benefiting from your sacrifice,” he said.

Local veteran Mrs Tendai Chitsomo said the fund represents a step in the right direction for building futures, hoping for real change in their lives.

The funds are expected to become operational within the next week, focusing on establishing cooperative societies and small businesses managed by veterans.

As this initiative unfolds, war veterans remain optimistic about paving the way for a more empowered community, transforming their legacy into one of economic empowerment and self-sufficiency.

