The local state security agency, Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), says it is closely monitoring Zimbabwe National War Veterans Association chairman Andreas Ethan Mathibela whom it has now designated “a person of security interest”.

The CIO, run by a State Security minister and falls under the President’s Office, has written to regional immigration officers around the country, saying Mathibela must not be allowed to leave the country as he is a wanted man.

Mathibela is one of the war veteran leaders who have been attacking President Emmerson Mnangagwa, demanding he must go as he has dismally failed.

This comes as political tensions are rapidly heightening between Mnangagwa and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s Zanu PF factions, now openly clashing over a fiercely contested leadership succession problem.

War veterans leader Blessed Geza has called for a popular uprising to oust Mnangagwa on 31 March, creating an explosive political powder keg.

Newshawks