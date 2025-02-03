Blessed Geza, a ZANU PF Central Committee member and war veteran who declared that “the only 2030 President Mnangagwa will see is half past eight on the clock” has been expelled from the party.

The ZANU PF Mashonaland West provincial leadership led by Mary Mliswa, Tapiwa Masenda and Ziyambi Ziyambi held meeting to fire Geza.

The venue of the presser was supposed to be ZANU PF headquarters but was relocated indefinitely to North Code Mt Hampden premises.

Reports suggest that they were blocked from holding the meeting to fire Geza at the party HQ

Zwnews