War veterans leader Blessed “Bombshell” Geza has delivered his latest address, announcing that the earlier planned two-day stay-away is now an indefinite one, until President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa resigns.

In his address, Geza said the security apparatus approved his team’s actions adding that will be deployments to safe guard the citizens.

He called on foodstuff suppliers like retailers and wholesalers to assist those in need by opening for trade during the duration of the stay away.

The war veterans leader, assured wholesalers that the new government will compensate them in case they encounter loses while offering services to the masses during the proposed national shut down.

Geza pointed out that all those named as criminals surrounding Mnangagwa should be arrested on sight.

He added that Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Attorney General Virginia Mabhiza, and Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda are planning to submit a proposal to Parliament to extend the presidential term to 2030.

This would see parliamentarians enjoying an extension of their own term of office too.

Geza said this plot to extend Mnangagwa’s tenure of office seeks to sidestep the required constitutional referendum.

He emphasized that the indefinite national shut down will only be called off when there is a new government.

At the heart of his clarion call are Mnangagwa’s corrupt cartels.

Apparently, the battle between the two sides seems to be coming to a head, with both camps now squared up against each other.

The Final Push

Quoting exactly some of the things that Blessed Geza ‘Bombshell’ said:

“The parliament is planning to extend Mnangagwa’s term from 5 years to 7 years

“We have recommended immediate arrest and presucution of Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Wicknell Chivayo, Scott Sakupwanya, George Guvamatanga, John Mangudya, Mthuli Ncube, Martin Rushwaya, Delish Nguwaya, Obey Chimuka, Norman Chimuka, Daniel Garwe, Jacob Mafume, Ziyambi Ziyambi,among others.

“Zimbabwe cannot function any day longer if Mnangagwa is still occupying that Office at State House as President because he is surrounded by criminals who continue to steal the country’s treasure.

“In that regard, the National shutdown we announced on Saturday for Tuesday and Wednesday 22 and 23 April 2025, will now only end when Emmerson Mnangagwa has vacated the office of President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

“The Shutdown will end when all members of the criminal cartel we have identified and announced here are behind bars.

“Fellow Zimbabweans do not be afraid and do not be intimidated. We have agreed that progressive units of the security forces will be deployed across the whole country to help the people in the revolution.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, we know that as we stay home, we will fall hungry, and our food stocks will diminish. We call upon all wholesalers of foodstuffs and all stores to feel free to help the people and keep a record of the stock released.

“The process should be witnessed by at least 5 senior managers and put in writing. The new government will compensate you after verification of your preshutdown inventory.

“So the national shutdown we announced will not stop until we have a new government in the State House.

“Finally, Mhuri yeZimbabwe, ndinokukumbirisai, garai Mudzimba. Vachengetedzi verunyararo vanenge vainemi vachikuchengetedzai. Nyaya dzezvekudya muchaziviswa kuti munenge muchitora kupi chikafu kuti musafa nenzara.

“Saka mhuri yeZimbabwe ndinovimba kuti zvatataura mazvinzwisisa. Mukasangana nezvigananda batai.”

