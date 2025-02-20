Reports filtering through suggest that war veteran Blessed Geza’s wife has been arrested by police.

Former cabinet minister and Generation 40 leader Saviour Kasukuwere confirmed the reports.

“Beatrice Mtetwa and Doug Coltart are standing strong and defending Mai Geza.

“The rogue police want to interview her without her lawyers!!!

“Thank you Beatrice and Doug for your strong stand!!

“The country is now officially under attack from a vile dictator !! #FreeMaiGeza,” he posted on his X handle.

It is believed they want to quiz her about the whereabouts of her husband.

Geza (pictured) recently led a group of war veterans calling for the removal of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa from office.

They accused him of presiding over a failing country, corruption and nepotism among other things.

Geza’s whereabouts is not known, and the police has put him on wanted list.

Zwnews