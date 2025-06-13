War veteran and former intelligence supremo Blessed Geza has broken silence saying the progressive security forces are on the ground and President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s days in office are numbered.

Posting on his X handle, Geza started by disowning a fake account adding that it was work of impostors.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, be advised that this is fake and take note, that the account which posted this in not mine, it’s run by an impostor. This here is my account and as usual, I communicate through this platform &my YouTube account.

“Right now our progressive security forces are at work, very soon you will see the results.

“We are almost there, don’t lose heart & don’t be swayed by imposters & regime enablers.

“Didn’t they say I was sick? Didn’t they say I was given a car? ED can spin, duck & dive BUT he is going, his days are numbered & he knows it.

“Have a good day, Fellow Zimbabweans, our progressive security forces are at work, this Emmerson bullshit you are seeing today is ending very soon,” he said.

Zwnews