War veteran Blessed Geza has resurfaced in full military gear as he addressed the nation.

Speaking in a video posted on his X handle @gungwarehondo Geza said their plan has not changed as they demand President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to step down.

Apparently, former military intelligence officer Cde Never Maswerasei who had claimed that Geza had sold out the struggle, commented that he (Geza) was smoked out of the hole by his sentiments.

“Kuvhunduka chati kwatara | Ukaona munhu anomhanya kutaura something nekuti Cde Never vati hapasisina dhiri munhu iyeye mumuchenjerere.

“Anga akanyararireyi pese apa kuzobuda mubako nekuti Never anyora? Vanhu varikuda action in time kwete zvekuitwa gara ndichauya. Dhemeti mhani!,” wrote Maswerasei.

Meanwhile, Geza answered back: “Vana Never muchagara muguru.”

Maswerasei answered: “Reverse psychology exists to force out progress if you know your stuff.”