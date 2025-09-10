War veteran and former intelligence Supreme Blessed Geza has resurfaced announcing that he would be addressing the nation on Friday 15 September 2025.

Geza who has been at the forefront calling for the removal of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa from office.

Posting on his social media handle, Geza said he would be coming with an important update to the nation.

Geza accuses President Mnangagwa of running down the country’s economy and engaging in corrupt deals and adds that he is working with progressive forces to remove Mnangagwa.

According to Geza the progressive force is composed of members of the Central Intelligence Organization, police and the military.

Zwnews