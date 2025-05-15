The just elected Roman Catholic Pope Leo XIV says wars have always been there and will never be avoided, but warned that they don’t solve anything.

“War is never inevitable. Weapons can and must fall silent, for they never solve problems but only intensify them.

“Those who sow peace will endure throughout history, not those who reap victims.

“Others are not enemies to hate but human beings with whom to speak,” he said.

Posting on his X handle, Pope Leo XIV implored world leaders to solve problems through dialogue.

“The Holy See is willing to help enemies meet, so they may look each other in the eye and so people may be given back the dignity they deserve: the dignity of peace. With heart in hand, I say to the leaders of nations: let us meet; let us dialogue; let us negotiate!”

He called for peace in the world:

“There is so much violence and so many wars in our world! Amid this horror that should provoke outrage as people die in the name of military conquest—stands the call of Christ, who repeats: ‘Peace be with you!”

Zwnews