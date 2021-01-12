A suspected criminal who was on the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)’s list of wanted persons has been arrested.

The police in Bulawayo has arrested Nickson Saunyama (18) who was on ‘wanted list’ for two unlawful entry and theft cases as well as domestic violence.

The police said the suspect was arrested in a sewage stream between Njube and Mabutweni Suburbs.

In an unrelated matter, a victim of assault at Ntalale Business Centre in Gwanda has died.

The victim was assaulted on the 26th December 2020, and died at Mpilo Hospital on 11 January 2021, after his condition deteriorated.

The deceased was attacked by two suspects after they alleged that he had kicked and spilled a calabash of beer.

Meanwhile, the police has continued to urge members of the public to value the sanctity of human life.

