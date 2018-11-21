Walter Mzembi fights for life at South Africa hospital

The trial of former Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi, who is accused of fraud, criminal abuse of office and theft of trust property involving $1,8 million, was yesterday moved to December 4 after indications from his lawyer that he was unwell and admitted to a South African hospital.

Mzembi’s lawyer, Job Sikhala, told magistrate Gloria Takundwa that his client was seriously ill after undergoing an operation for an undisclosed ailment in May.

The former minister was supposed to appear on trial on November 19, 26 and 29, but the trial was moved to allow him to recuperate.

