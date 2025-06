Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi is due to appear at the Harare Magistrates’ Court after being arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on Saturday morning.

According to various media reports, Mzembi was still being vetted by late morning as he waited for his case to be heard.

It was not immediately clear what charges Mzembi was facing or what specific allegations led to his arrest by ZACC.

More details later…