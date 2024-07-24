Two haulage trucks confiscated from former Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena and ex-Cottco managing director Pious Manamike over corruption allegations have been burnt beyond recognition at the place they were being kept as exhibits.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) forfeited Wadyajena’s trucks after he was arrested on allegations of fraud and money laundering.

Wadyajena who was accused of embezzling funds from the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe meant for acquiring bale cables was recently given the green light to get his 25 haulage trucks and two luxurious cars.

“The High Court has ruled that the continued seizure of our client is unlawful, and it has ordered that ZACC or anyone holding that property must forthwith release the property.

“If they have any other outstanding issue, they can proceed, it is not a bar against the investigation or prosecution of my client. It is an important victory in the fight against my client and the state,” his lawyers said.

Zwnews