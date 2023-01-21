Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife, Colonel Miniyothabo’ Minnie’ Baloyi, recently opened her elite private school: Chivaraidze Primary School.

Chivaraidze Primary School is located in Harare’s upscale neighbourhood of Umwinsdale, next to Charlotte Brooke.

According to Mai Chiwenga, the school provides world-class education at affordable prices. More notably, she said Chivaraidze Primary School offers free education to the less privileged and those with learning and physical disabilities.

Speaking about her new project before schools opened, Minnie Baloyi Chiwenga posted,

“Chivaraidze Primary School is located on a Farm in the general area of Umwinsdale (next to Charlotte Brook). It caters for those who want to access world-class education at affordable prices.

“It also offers free education for the identified less privileged and those with physical and learning disabilities. Offers state-of-the-art computer lab, library, clinic, sports field and 3-bedroom teacher accommodation. In the process of registering as a Cambridge Centre.

“Also offers Optional NDEBELE and CHINESE classes, among other things.”

“I know some of you won’t enrol your children at our school, CHIVARAIDZE coz u lyk English names …well I have a solution… u can call it CHIVY PRY SCH ”

According to Minnie Baloyi Chiwenga, Chivaraidze Primary School costs only US$100 per term.

