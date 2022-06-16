VP Constantino Chiwenga’s new wife, Colonel Miniyothabo ‘Minnie’ Baloyi, has been trending since news of her nuptials leaked.

A photo showing what appears to be the second lady’s traditional wedding ceremony is currently going viral on social media platforms.

In the photo, the new Mrs Chiwenga is posing for a photo with her team of bridesmaids, colloquially referred to as a lobola/roora squad.

All the ladies are dressed in classy-looking sky blue and white outfits while seated on a red carpet, iharare reports.

Behind Colonel Minnie Baloyi’s bride squad, there are hundreds of balloons in the roora day’s theme colours: navy blue, sky blue and white.

According to the online publication Zimlive, Baloyi, the daughter of a headmaster, grew up in Sabhabha in Filabusi, Matabeleland South, and attended nearby Ekusileni Mission and JZ Moyo High School for her secondary education.

Friends said she was a top student in class but had a “difficult upbringing.”

“She grew up with a stepmother and lacked a lot of comfort items at school. It affected her. She persevered though, and her application to schoolwork helped her to make a life out of a difficult situation.”