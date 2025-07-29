Vice President (Retired) Gen. Dr. Constantino Chiwenga has welcomed the Gauteng High Court’s forfeiture order against Marry Mubaiwa, praising collaboration between Zimbabwe & South Africa’s prosecutors.

Apparently, the court ruled that the funds to be taken away from Marry will be forfeited to Zimbabwe under global anti-corruption norms.

Meanwhile, Chiwenga in a statement affirms his commitment to justice, rule of law, and integrity.

See attached Full statement issued by Machingura Legal Practitioners.