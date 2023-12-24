Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his new wife, Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga, exchanged vows this Saturday at St Gerard’s Catholic Church in Borrowdale, Harare, marking the official union of the high-profile couple.

However, ahead of the joyous occasion, Chiwenga’s ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa, took to social media to cast doubt on the sincerity of Chiwenga’s love for his new spouse. Despite their marriage being annulled by a court last year following Mubaiwa’s arrest for attempted murder against Chiwenga, she claimed on X (formerly Twitter), “He is ‘shooting himself in the foot’ if he knows what that means… I am almost certain that he has no love at all for that ‘woman’ that follows him around.”

Despite Mubaiwa’s controversial remarks, the wedding proceeded with invitations extended to numerous guests who witnessed the nuptials at St Gerard’s Catholic Church. The ceremony is expected to be followed by an extravagantly planned celebration.

In her attempt to disrupt the celebratory atmosphere, Mubaiwa accused Chiwenga of denying her access to their three children and withholding her personal belongings, including undergarments. She wrote, “He has denied me access to my clothes incl my underwear, is he wearing it so he can dream about me…”

Chiwenga, who last month visited Mubaiwa’s in-laws at Sababa in Filabusi, Matabeleland South, is now on his third marriage in just over 20 years. His previous marriages were with Jocelyn Mauchaza and Marry Mubaiwa in 2003.