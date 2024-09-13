President General (Rtd) Dr. Constantino Chiwenga officiated at the 59th SADC Committee of Central Bank Governors’ dinner in Victoria Falls, yesterday.

The committee’s major focus is payments and remittances which ultimately reduces debts at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank.

Main functions of a Central Banks can be discussed as follows:

Currency regulator or bank of issue, Bank to the government, Custodian of Cash reserves, Custodian of International currency, Lender of last resort,

Clearing house for transfer and settlement, Controller of credit and

Protecting depositors interests.

