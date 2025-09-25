The Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga is in Masvingo were he expected to officially open the Construction Industry Federation of Zimbabwe (CIFOZ) Annual Congress.

He is being accompanied by Provincial Minister Ezra Chadzamira. The sector has shown committment to work with government.

This commitment comes as Zimbabwe’s construction sector experiences substantial growth, with total investments reaching US$2 billion from both local and foreign investors over the past year.

The construction industry is key economic indicator, with players involved in construction of roads, dams, multi-storey buildings, schools, hospitals, hotels and houses.

The construction sector employs more than 250 000 skilled and unskilled workers which reduces unemployment.

Zwnews