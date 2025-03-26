File image

Zimbabwe vice president Constantino Chiwenga has beefed up his Security Unit team even when visiting places State House and inside the main building or tents.

It comes at the time there are claims that President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his deputy are at loggerheads over succession issues.

This seems to be a confirmation by the second most powerful man in Zimbabwe that he is not safe even in their own buildings hence the need for physical protection around.

According to critics, it is now clear that there is mistrust in government taking into account that at such events invited guests are only government officials, dignitaries and media.

The threat against Chiwenga’s security and safety is now apparent that’s is from within than outside.

Zwnews