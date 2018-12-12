UK BREXIT: Theresa May survives ouster, Wins Confidence Vote

British Prime Minister, Theresa May has won a confidence vote tonight.

In what now signals her last years at the helm of the Tory party, a majority of Conservative MPs in the end, backed her in a secret ballot after she had signalled she would step down before the 2022 election.

She won the vote by 200 to 117.

She needed 150 plus 1 vote to stay as Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister.

The result means Mrs May is immune from another leadership challenge for a year.

Mrs May earlier vowed to fight on to deliver her Brexit deal, which she argues is the only option for leaving the EU in an orderly way on 29 March.

She promised to stand down before the next scheduled election in 2022 in a night of drama at Westminster.

agencies