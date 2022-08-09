Raila Odinga (R) William Ruto (L)

Vote counting has started after today’s general elections in Kenya which boasts of 54 million people and 22.1 million registered voters who cast their votes in over 46 200 polling stations.

And to win the presidential race, a candidate must get more than 50% of the vote and in order to avoid a runoff.

The presidential election is a tight race between Deputy President William Ruto and hardened veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, a close ally of Zimbabwe’s main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change led by Nelson Chamisa.

Voting was peaceful though marred by logistical delays in some areas.

Apparently, Kenyans outside the country have been allowed to vote and actually did in today’s general elections.

Zimbabwe doesn’t allow its diaspora citizens to vote, though express pleasure in receiving their remittances.

The Zimbabwean government has for years been viewing its citizens outside the country as enemies.

The government says they paint the country’s image in bad light.

Meanwhile, CCC leader Chamisa earlier on said Zimbabweans should draw lessons from the Kenya elections.

