AGAIN, violence reared its ugly head in local football.

So ugly were the scenes that showed up at the Castle Lager Premiership match that pitted Dynamos and Highlanders on Sunday, the country’s most followed teams that the referee of the day Allen Bhasvi was forced to abandon the game.

This was after concurring with match commissioner Nelson Kusosa.

This was the biggest game in the land and the crowd bore witness to that fact.

Sadly, it portrayed a bad image of the soccer in the country.

It was cut to be ‘The Game’ but it turned out to be a disaster whose negative impact will have far reaching consequences on Highlanders FC’s title bid while Dynamos’ was enhanced.

A very good crowd for a match whose cheapest ticket was US$5 found its way in and many will admit the match was as exciting as it lasted with Dynamos having a sure stronger hand in the proceedings.

Over 10 000 fans found their way to what was supposed to be a football fiesta.

Highlanders fans seemingly incensed by a number of what they felt were harsh calls against their team as a number of their players continued to be felled to the ground, invaded the pitch in the 38th minute, after a five-minute spell in which missiles rained onto the pitch from the Soweto stand.

With Police moving in to quell the trouble, a sea of fans descended on the pitch marching towards the cops menacingly.

Seemingly sensing danger the law enforcement agents retreated, a move that gave the hooligans an advantage to pour in numbers rendering marshals useless in the process.

