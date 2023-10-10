Anti-riot police have stormed Parliament as reinforcements to remove Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators who have defiantly remained in the August House despite an order to leave.

This saw clashes between CCC

legislators and police after the latter were called in to chuck out the opposition members.

This follows the MPs’ alleged recall by purported party Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu.

Apparently, the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has since written to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to announce vacancies from the alleged recalls.

More details later…

