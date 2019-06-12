Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java Burial Tomorrow

Zwnews-The Burial of MDC-Alliance lawmaker for Glen View South Mrs. Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java is scheduled for 3 pm tomorrow at Glen Forest Cemetery.

The Tsvangirai family has urged members of political parties not to wear regalia during the burial of Mrs Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java tomorrow.

Spokesperson Mr Manasa Tsvangirai said: “The emphasis is that we have invited everyone; this is not a partisan thing and on top of that we expect people to come and bury their friend and relative in their numbers.

“There is no other regalia that should be put on at the burial. Today, the Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Victor Matemadanda was here consoling the family. So everyone is invited for the burial of our dear daughter. We are only waiting for her siblings, Millicent and Rumbi, who are on their way from Australia,” said Mr Tsvangirai.

Mrs Tsvangirai-Java succumbed to injuries she sustained in a road traffic accident near Kwekwe, which claimed the lives of two other MDC activists.

She was the eldest daughter of MDC-T founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Mrs Tsvangirai-Javawas recently elected MDC women’s assembly secretary-general.

