In yet another frightening incident, a commuter omnibus almost got swept away while attempting to cross a flooded Somgolo Bridge on the Mbembesi River in Lupane, only to be saved by villagers.

The incident happened this evening, and senior government official Nick Mangwana who the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information has confirmed the development.

“This evening, a commuter omnibus plying the Tsholotsho – Lupane route was rescued from Somgolo Bridge on the Mbembesi River in Lupane after attempting to cross the flooded river.

“The vehicle, with an undisclosed number of passengers was rescued by villagers using oxen,” he said.

Commenting on the development, Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said it is worrying that even passengers would allow drivers to attempt to cross flooded rivers, putting their lives in danger.

“I can’t believe why even passengers would allow to be driven across a flooded river. So many lives lost unnecessarily.

“Why can’t people wait for the water to subside usually in a day or two. Than ascend prematurely, permanently,” he said.

Apparently, this incident happened just few hours after six people were reportedly swept away in Gweru and some of the bodies are yet to be recovered.

Meanwhile, two bodies have been retrieved from the Toyota Hilux double cab vehicle that was swept off a flooded bridge along the Gweru-Matobo road on Sunday morning.

Four people who were in the same vehicle are believed to be missing.

Gweru District Civil Protection Unit and the Police Sub-Aqua Unit are still searching for six people who are feared dead after a Toyota Hilux double cab vehicle was swept off a flooded bridge on Gweru River along the Gweru-Matobo road Sunday morning.

