Police in Gokwe last week had to fire warning shots to disperse a crowd mobilised by a traditional leader to stop them from arresting his wife and two other members of a syndicate, which was illegally cultivating dagga along Svisvi River banks in Kuruwa Village under Chief Nemangwe.

Brian Kuruwa (36), Talkmore Muzondiwa (30) and Shylet Magigani (32) all from Kuruwa Village have since appeared before a Gokwe magistrate who convicted the trio of illegal cultivation and possession of dagga.

Kuruwa was sentenced to four years imprisonment, one of which was suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Muzondiwa was slapped with 24 months imprisonment and eight months were suspended, while Magigani was sentenced to three years in prison. During the arrest, Muzondiwa’s husband who is a village head, Joseph Kuruwa (43) escaped from home and mobilised other villagers to fight the police.

Their efforts were, however, thwarted by the police who had to fire warning shots to control the rowdy villagers.

Officer Commanding Midlands Police (Operations), Assistant Commissioner Martin Matambo said police recovered 6 500 plants and 170kg of processed dagga.

Asst Comm Matambo said police received information that some villagers were dealing in dangerous drugs and cultivating dagga in places along Svisvi River banks which are not easily accessible since it is mountainous.

He said the police found Kuruwa busy watering the dagga plot.

“He was arrested and 67 plants of dagga were uprooted from his plot. Subsequent investigations led the police to Muzondiwa’s residence where they recovered a sack of dried dagga,” he said.

Asst Comm Matambo said Magigani was also found at her homestead where they recovered three sacks of dagga from her bedroom hut.

