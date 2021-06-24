The Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-Alliance) led by Nelson Chamisa has hinted that it would consider changing its name ahead of the general election set for 2023.

MDC-Alliance, Vice President Tendai Biti has hinted that they would consider a name change in order for the party to distinguish itself.

Meanwhile, in response to Biti’s remarks, the party’s national spokesperson Fadzai Mahere says the issue of the name not what matters most at the moment as people know their leaders.

She didn’t write off the idea of changing name though.

“When it comes to our movement, people know their leaders.

“The issue is not the name, the issue is that we are the real democratic alternative’ – MDC Alliance,” she said.

-Zwnews

Video courtesy of Zimlive