This is music to my ears. Let Zanu taste their own medicine. This is what @zanupf_patriots is used to do to opposition. Dexter Nduna you were given the mandate by @ZECzim last time now it’s game over. No one voted for you. #ZanuIsUseless pic.twitter.com/tfEqcWDXFD

— Our Heroes (@DuchessTalitha) June 22, 2023