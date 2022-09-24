Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema says the Southern African Development Community (SADC) should be tough on leaders who rose power through coups or killing people.

“I think SADC should be able to say that you cannot assume public office, by killing people through the barrel of a gun.

“Dictatorships, military coups, it’s acceptable,” said Zambian President

Hichilema.

Hichilema who came to power in 2021 after defeating incumbent Edgar Lungu is a strong believer in democracy.

Since his ascendancy to power, Zambians have been enjoying some freedom.

His party, United Party for National Development is on record denouncing fellow ruling parties in the region who commit human rights violations.

Zwnews