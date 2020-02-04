An unidentified Harare man might have serviced the most expensive thigh vendor in Zimbabwe after he lost a mobile phone to a gang of rogue night ladies who seized his gadget when he failed to pay for what they term “SHORT TIME”.

The stunned man appears to be a Zanu PF supporter based on the party regalia his friend is carrying.

In the video posted below, the gang called on the man to pay for the services he had received in cash and in full if he wanted to get his cellphone back. They also insist that his phone is “enough to cover one session, he will not get the extra time he is crying for.”

The thigh vendors say there is nothing for free and argued that some men actually pay lobola for the same service so he can not just get it free.