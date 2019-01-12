PUMA fuel attendants bashed by queuing motorists

While fuel shortages in Zimbabwe has proved to be a blessing for service station attendants who are being bribed to make cars jump long winding queues, this is might not be the case for a Puma service station official who was heavily assaulted by angry motorists.

A video of an unidentified Puma service station fuel attendant being bashed by a mob of motorists has went viral.

The male fuel attendant is seen in the video crying for help from another victim a female workmate who had also sought refuge at their premises.

She is heard shouting in the background saying ‘ndarohwa sha’ (l have been beaten) while the man says “we have to shut down the situation is now terrible.”

The man tried to escape from the mob while clinging on a manager’s door, but was overpowered and given a thorough beating.

Sources say violence started after the attendants demanded US dollar payments for fuel.