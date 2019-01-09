VIDEO: Mr D delivery driver caught pants down at customer’s house

SOUTH AFRICA: Online food delivery company Mr D has confirmed that one of their drivers, who was caught on camera masturbating, has been fired.

In a video clip which has gone viral , the driver hands food to a customer and, after she walks away, exposes himself and mastu_rbates openly.

Responding to irate customers on Twitter, Mr D said:

“We strongly condemn the driver’s behaviour and sincerely apologise to the affected customer. The driver has been identified and his contract terminated. We do not tolerate this behaviour and our national driver management structures will ensure this incident is not repeated.”

Devin Sinclair, Head of Mr D Food, confirmed the company had apologised to the customer’s family.

“We deeply regret the incident and will provide them with any information they require to take the matter against the driver further,” he said.

