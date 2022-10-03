United Family International Church leader and founder Emmanuel Makandiwa says a government official who steals $5 billion from out of $10 billion meant for road construction is better than the one who steals everything.

“Some people are good at misquoting others. I never said that there is no corruption in Zimbabwe.

“I said if someone steals $5 billion out of $10 billion meant for road construction that is different from corruption.

“It is different from corruption because the money could have been stolen all,” says Makandiwa.

Zimbabwe is dogged with unchecked corruption which according to some, have brought the country’s economy to its knees.

However, the government blames the economic meltdown on sanctions imposed by western countries.

Zwnews