Twitter Video Leak: Reactions as Limpopo cop is arrested for rape

LIMPOPO: A female South African police constable in her 40s has appeared in court after she recorded a bedroom video of herself stuck naked abusing a 12-year-old boy who has been identified as her biological son. After the video leaked on twitter there were suggestions that mother and son were probably forced by someone at gun point to commit the unthinkable. Another person going by the name Phumla Phetsile Motsa also suggested that the SAPS officer is her aunt who was forced to bed her own son but the post has since been deleted after overwhelming comments flooded her post suggesting that the police officer recorded the video herself.

According to reports, the mum who is a police constable based in Limpopo has since been arrested. This also points to the possibility that there are no outside intruders involved. If she was forced, she should not have waited to be arrested before reporting.

Independent police investigative directorate (Ipid) spokeswoman Lizzy Suping said: “That’s a very disturbing event. Ipid has assigned its investigators to follow up on the matter so that we can institute our own investigation.”

Limpopo police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the woman appeared in the Marble Hall Magistrates Court on Monday, 23 January and the case was remanded to next Tuesday, 30 January, for a formal bail application. He said the woman is facing charges of rape of a minor, sexual grooming of a child and creating and distributing child pornography.

“The identity of the woman may not be revealed to protect the child,” he said.

Mojapelo said the child is in a place of safety. He said police are warning that all perpetrators of crimes against children will be dealt with accordingly.

#Notinmyname secretary-general Themba Masango said: “We’re very saddened about what has happened, a woman who is supposed to be a mother figure to this child went and abused a boy.

“We are calling on law enforcement agencies to deal with this matter as swiftly and venomously as possible. She should be charged accordingly and get a sentence that is fitting that.”

Masango said they hope the child will receive the necessary care and psychological assistance.

Private psychologist specialist on children, Lerato Mokgethi, said: “This is very concerning. The level of abuse against children in our country is alarming. There tends to be a notion that boys are immune to sexual abuse which is not true. There’s also stigma concerning boys and men which makes them fearful of reporting such incidents.

“Children of all ages are vulnerable to abuse. As society, let’s talk and open up about such incidents. If parents see signs that their child has changed, they must make efforts to engage talks on what is happening.”

Limpopo female cop in bed with own son: Video Reactions on Twitter

The Baker:

This woman is teaching her son how to have sex and she’s recording it and you guys are saying there’s a third person forcing them? Are you guys mad??? Why do you guys always come up with stupid excuses???? Whoever or wherever this woman is, she should be dealt with abeg.

Mathebula:

I saw the video of that police woman raping or forcing her son to have sex with her. There was no any other person in that room. It was just them. The son is not terrified cos there’s an extra person he’s terrified cos his mom is forcing him to have sex with her.

Petu:

Exactly it was just the 2 of them in the room and she didn’t seem terrified.

Phumla Phetsile Motsa(now deleted):

