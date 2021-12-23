File picture:

A fight broke out between members of Ghana Parliament on Monday, Dec. 21, during voting on the controversial E-levy bill.

The MPs were taking votes on whether or not the E-levy should be adopted under a certificate of urgency.

According to local media, Joseph Osei-Owusu who was presiding stated that he was stepping down to vote and asked the Second Deputy Speaker to take over.

Waa look ?! Them shut down parliament make everybro go Hse ! NDC and NPP MPs all! Clowns nkoaa! They don’t care about Ghana ! They only care about themselves ! pic.twitter.com/tHV63bw8MM — JESUS SAVES🙏🏾 (@GhanaSocialU) December 20, 2021

The Minority had earlier contended that according to parliament’s standing orders, the Speaker of Parliament does not have a casting vote. However, Joseph Osei-Owusu indicated that he would still vote.

Just when he was about to step down for the Second Deputy to take over, the Minority took the stage.

In the process, the Minority clashed with the Majority with members of both sides exchanging blows.