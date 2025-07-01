War veteran and former intelligence supremo Blessed Geza is back; says the revolution to remove President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his corrupt inner circle is in full swing.

Speaking in a video shared on his X handle, Geza saluted vice president Constantino Chiwenga for his bold statement against corrupt individuals vowing that their time of reckoning is indeed coming.

He accused President Mnangagwa of undermining the very people who brought him to power, adding that he is currently making arrangements to flee the country as his downfall approaches.

Geza also said a number of war veterans are now seeing the light, giving example of Monica Mutsvangwa who recently warned zviganandas that money will never buy them power.